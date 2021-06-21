Winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $126,000 sold in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Check your tickets! Arizona Lottery says a winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Peoria grocery store.

The ticket for the Saturday, June 19, drawing was sold at a Safeway store near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers -- 17, 21, 35, 36, 37 -- and won the grand prize of $126,000.

The ticket has not been claimed as of Monday morning.

There have been several big winners recently in our state. A $50,000 ticket was sold in Gilbert earlier this month. A winning lottery ticket worth $2.8 million was sold in Tucson in March, a $726,000 ticket was sold in Phoenix in May, and a ticket worth nearly $666,000 was sold near Kingman in May.

