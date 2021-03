TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A $2.8 million-winning The Pick jackpot ticket was sold at a Tucson store.

The winning ticket, chosen in the March 20 drawing, was sold at the Walmart near Speedway Blvd. and Kolb Road.

The ticket matched all six numbers: 9, 10, 14, 15, 34 and 41.

For more information, visit the Arizona Lottery website.