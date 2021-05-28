Watch
Luckiest lottery numbers: Powerball, Mega Millions most common picks in 2021

If you believe in curses, you may not want to play the Mega Millions.
Sam Arlen
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 28, 2021
We all have lucky numbers, but which ones will actually help you score a big lottery win?

ABC15 analyzed winning lottery numbers from January through April for the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots to find the most commonly drawn numbers.

Take a look at the top winning numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots so far in 2021 below.

Powerball

PowerballMega Millions
1 (Drawn 6 times)4 (Drawn 6 times)
39 (Drawn 6 times)10 (Drawn 5 times)
53 (Drawn 6 times)26 (Drawn 5 times)
61 (Drawn 6 times)27 (Drawn 5 times)
4 (Drawn 5 times)28 (Drawn 5 times)
17 (Drawn 5 times)58 (Drawn 5 times)
14 (Drawn 4 times)11 (Drawn 4 times)
21 (Drawn 4 times)14 (Drawn 4 times)
22 (Drawn 4 times)19 (Drawn 4 times)
33 (Drawn 4 times)37 (Drawn 4 times)
38 (Drawn 4 times)42 (Drawn 4 times)
44 (Drawn 4 times)50 (Drawn 4 times)
52 (Drawn 4 times)53 (Drawn 4 times)
65 (Drawn 4 times)
67 (Drawn 4 times)

The most common Powerball drawn is 18, which was drawn four times in this period, while the most common Mega Ball was 15, which was drawn four times.

