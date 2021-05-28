Luckiest lottery numbers: Powerball, Mega Millions most common picks in 2021

We all have lucky numbers, but which ones will actually help you score a big lottery win?

ABC15 analyzed winning lottery numbers from January through April for the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots to find the most commonly drawn numbers.

Take a look at the top winning numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots so far in 2021 below.

Powerball



Powerball Mega Millions 1 (Drawn 6 times) 4 (Drawn 6 times) 39 (Drawn 6 times) 10 (Drawn 5 times) 53 (Drawn 6 times) 26 (Drawn 5 times) 61 (Drawn 6 times) 27 (Drawn 5 times) 4 (Drawn 5 times) 28 (Drawn 5 times) 17 (Drawn 5 times) 58 (Drawn 5 times) 14 (Drawn 4 times) 11 (Drawn 4 times) 21 (Drawn 4 times) 14 (Drawn 4 times) 22 (Drawn 4 times) 19 (Drawn 4 times) 33 (Drawn 4 times) 37 (Drawn 4 times) 38 (Drawn 4 times) 42 (Drawn 4 times) 44 (Drawn 4 times) 50 (Drawn 4 times) 52 (Drawn 4 times) 53 (Drawn 4 times) 65 (Drawn 4 times) 67 (Drawn 4 times)

The most common Powerball drawn is 18, which was drawn four times in this period, while the most common Mega Ball was 15, which was drawn four times.

