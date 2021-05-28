Luckiest lottery numbers: Powerball, Mega Millions most common picks in 2021

We all have lucky numbers, but which ones will actually help you score a big lottery win?
ABC15 analyzed winning lottery numbers from January through April for the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots to find the most commonly drawn numbers.
Take a look at the top winning numbers for the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots so far in 2021 below.
Powerball
|Powerball
|Mega Millions
|1 (Drawn 6 times)
|4 (Drawn 6 times)
|39 (Drawn 6 times)
|10 (Drawn 5 times)
|53 (Drawn 6 times)
|26 (Drawn 5 times)
|61 (Drawn 6 times)
|27 (Drawn 5 times)
|4 (Drawn 5 times)
|28 (Drawn 5 times)
|17 (Drawn 5 times)
|58 (Drawn 5 times)
|14 (Drawn 4 times)
|11 (Drawn 4 times)
|21 (Drawn 4 times)
|14 (Drawn 4 times)
|22 (Drawn 4 times)
|19 (Drawn 4 times)
|33 (Drawn 4 times)
|37 (Drawn 4 times)
|38 (Drawn 4 times)
|42 (Drawn 4 times)
|44 (Drawn 4 times)
|50 (Drawn 4 times)
|52 (Drawn 4 times)
|53 (Drawn 4 times)
|65 (Drawn 4 times)
|67 (Drawn 4 times)
The most common Powerball drawn is 18, which was drawn four times in this period, while the most common Mega Ball was 15, which was drawn four times.