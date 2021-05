PHOENIX — Check your tickets!

A lucky winner won $726,00 on Wednesday's Lucky 5 drawing, announced the Arizona State Lottery.

The ticket was sold in Phoenix at a Fry's grocery store located near the Arizona Biltmore at 4724 N 20th Street.

The winner matched all five numbers hitting the jackpot and winning a grand prize that grew to $726,000.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 9,11,17, 25, 37.

If you purchased the winning ticket contact the Arizona State Lottery.