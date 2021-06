GILBERT, AZ — Check your tickets! One lucky winner in Gilbert just won $50,000 in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Arizona State Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at Fry’s, located at 714 South Val Vista Drive.

The winner matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number for a grand prize of $50,000.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 19, 28, 46, 50, 54 with Powerball number 9.

If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona State Lottery’s Office.