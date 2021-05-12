Arizona Lottery ticket worth nearly $666K sold in town near Kingman

WHITE HILLS, AZ — If you purchased a Triple Twist lottery ticket in a small town near Kingman, Arizona, check your tickets -- you could have the winning numbers!

Arizona Lottery officials say a ticket sold at Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills, Arizona, is worth $665,989.

The ticket matched all six numbers for the Tuesday, May 11 drawing: 14, 17, 19, 25, 28 and 41.

The ticket holder has not yet come forward, but it could be someone from the area, a trucker, someone from another state, or another passerby.

According to a map analyzing data from around the state a few years ago, another White Hills retail center sold a winning ticket in 2017.