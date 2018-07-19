Luckiest lottery stores in Arizona: See where highest payouts occurred

According to data obtained from the Arizona Lottery, the top 40 payouts for Powerball and Mega Millions in the last year totaled $6.275 million.
Expand each point in the map below to see how much was won at each location. Points in gold have issued $1 million tickets in the last year.
Of the top amounts won, a total of $2.34 million has gone unclaimed in the state. In addition to the $1 million winning ticket sold on July 13, a second $1 million winner was sold on Feb. 14 of this year and also has yet to be claimed.
Two locations, a Glendale Fry's grocery store and a west Phoenix QuikTrip, both sold multiple top winning tickets in the past year.
As of Wednesday the Mega Millions jackpot totaled $422 million, with the next drawing coming up on Friday night. Check numbers here.