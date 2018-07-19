Luckiest lottery stores in Arizona: See where highest payouts occurred

Feeling lucky? Mega Millions and Powerball are both boasting big jackpots this week, and there may be some lottery retailers you want to visit before those drawings...

Five locations around our state have each sold $1 million tickets to winners in the last year, including the most recent on July 13, which has still not been claimed!

According to data obtained from the Arizona Lottery, the top 40 payouts for Powerball and Mega Millions in the last year totaled $6.275 million.

Expand each point in the map below to see how much was won at each location. Points in gold have issued $1 million tickets in the last year.

Of the top amounts won, a total of $2.34 million has gone unclaimed in the state. In addition to the $1 million winning ticket sold on July 13, a second $1 million winner was sold on Feb. 14 of this year and also has yet to be claimed.

Two locations, a Glendale Fry's grocery store and a west Phoenix QuikTrip, both sold multiple top winning tickets in the past year.

As of Wednesday the Mega Millions jackpot totaled $422 million, with the next drawing coming up on Friday night. Check numbers here.