WATCH: Pleasant Harbor kicks off Independence Day weekend at the lake

PEORIA, AZ — Crowds gathered for live music, games, food trucks and fireworks over Lake Pleasant at Pleasant Harbor Friday night to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

The celebrations are coupled with multiple safety warnings this weekend, as heat wraps the valley.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking boaters to stay away from alcohol on the water.

Firework restrictions are in place across the state as dry conditions persist, except for permitted, supervised events like the show at Pleasant Harbor Friday night.