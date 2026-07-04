First responders prepare for uptick in injury calls over Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July should end with fireworks, not a trip to the emergency room. Yet as Arizonans head outdoors to celebrate the holiday, first responders and emergency departments are preparing for one of the busiest weekends of the summer.

First responders say the combination of triple-digit heat, fireworks, alcohol, pools and lakes creates a perfect storm for preventable injuries, from heat stroke and drownings to serious burns and boating accidents. Yet most of the injuries they’re prepared to treat this weekend are preventable.

From casting a fishing line to conquering the jungle gym, Phoenix families are out at Encanto Park on Friday, kicking off the holiday weekend. For parents with little ones, safety is already top of mind.

“Giving them enough water and hydration, electrolytes,” Stephanie Morales, Phoenix, said.

“We try to at least wear sunscreen,” Mariah Garcia, Phoenix, said.

“Watching out for fireworks, trying to avoid fires you know,” Kervyn Rodriguez of Phoenix added.

HonorHealth tells ABC15 the Fourth of July is one of the busiest weekends of the summer for their emergency rooms. Phoenix Fire says its calls climb too.

“It is because of the Fourth of July season, something that we see an uptick in,” Captain Mike Johnson with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Start with fireworks. Captain Johnson says even sparklers are more dangerous than many people realize. The department responds to hand injuries and burns every July.

He says you should light legal fireworks with a bucket and a hose nearby.

“Making sure that you're doing it on solid foundation, concrete driveway,” Captain Johnson said. “And soaking them in a bucket of water for at least 24 hours before you put them in the trash.”

Another big risk this weekend is the heat. Captain Johnson says anyone who experiences cramping, nausea, or dizziness should get inside and hydrate immediately.

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And when the heat sends families to the water, he says kids need eyes on them every second.

“Making sure that you have an adult watcher that's their only job, no distractions, is paying attention to the kids in the water,” Captain Johnson said.

On Arizona’s lakes and rivers, extra Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office patrols are out looking for impaired boaters.

“The safest way to enjoy your time out at the lake is just skipping alcohol entirely. Just skip it entirely,” Sgt. Robert Marske, MCSO Lake Patrol Division Boating and Water Safety Coordinator, said.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Lake Patrol will be at Pebble Beach and Blue Point Recreation sites handing out 80 free life jackets.

“We know life jackets save lives,” Sgt. Marske said. “There's no reason that we shouldn't be wearing them more often.”

Simple precautions.

“We always just make sure there's an adult around whenever there's little kids present,” Morales said

The kind many families are already taking to ring in America’s 250th safely.