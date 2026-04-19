Firefighter taken to hospital after battling house fire in Peoria on Sunday morning

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria and Glendale firefighters battled a first-alarm house fire that spread to another home and left one firefighter hospitalized late Sunday morning.

Officials responded to the scene near 75th and Olive avenues around 11 a.m. for reports of a house fire. When they arrived, they found a single-family home that was on fire, with flames spreading to an RV and a neighboring home.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading further, and all residents evacuated the impacted homes safely.

Peoria Fire-Medical officials say two people who live in the home that caught fire are now displaced due to the fire, and the occupants of the second home the fire spread to will not be displaced.

One Peoria firefighter reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire is under investigation.