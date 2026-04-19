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Woman dead, man hurt after shooting near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road in Avondale

Police say the suspect is known to both victims
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AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say one person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were first called to a home near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside a home.

Police say one of the victims, a woman, was pronounced dead. A man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is reportedly known to both victims, but police did not name the suspect or say whether the suspect was in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

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