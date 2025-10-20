Hundreds honor man swept away in West Valley floodwaters

RAINBOW VALLEY, AZ — Hundreds showed up Sunday in Rainbow Valley to honor 42-year-old Vincent Upton. Candles lit up the sky to remember the father, husband, and friend.

It's been one week since a 911 call reported Vincent had been trying to cross Waterman's Wash along Narramore Road in the West Valley when he was swept away.

"People started coming down right away, quads horseback," said Jaimie Williams.

Community members and organizations like Arizona Foothills 911 jumped in to help with the search. Tragically, on Monday afternoon, Vincent was found dead.

People like Jaimie and her husband Jimmy Williams are now just trying to surround the family with love.

"He was the type of man to drop everything that he needed to do for random people on the road that needed help," said his 20-year-old son, Jayden Upton.

Jayden spoke with ABC15 one-on-one before Sunday's vigil, sharing memories. He said his dad was an ironworker.

"In this heat in Arizona, he would find the little things that were great about his job and express it to us as kids," said Jayden. "His work ethic alone inspires not only us but everybody that he knew."

Vincent leaves behind three kids, including two teenage daughters, and his wife Megan.

"Rainbow Valley is a really small community, and to see how many cared about my dad’s safety, and care just as he would care for anybody else in this community, it really fills my heart," said Jayden.

His son said Vincent was the life of the party, who treated friends like family.

"If he considered you family, that was it, you were a part of his group," said long-time friend Ben Santana.

Santana, who was also a co-worker, spent days making a special memorial for the man who was more like a brother.

"Unfortunately, in this situation, there is only one way in and one way out," said Santana. "And people who live here get used to crossing. It's a situation; something needs to be done to fix it."

Now, loved ones are raising their voices, hoping to spark change.

"We would love to have some type of warning system in place to help people recognize it, especially at night," said Jaimie.

Jayden said he will remember spending time with his dad fishing and watching sports. He is also speaking up, hoping something can be done to prevent another tragedy.

"We need to prevent that from happening to any other family, just because I couldn’t imagine this feeling that I feel on anybody else that I know," said Jayden.

There is an online fundraiser that has been set up to help the Upton family.