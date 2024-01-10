White Castle to break ground on first West Valley location

GOODYEAR, AZ — West Valley residents craving a White Castle slider won't have to drive to the other side of the Valley for much longer!

The fast food chain announced plans to build its first West Valley location on Wednesday.

The restaurant will be located near Bullard Avenue and McDowell Road in Goodyear.

White Castle officials say the location will also create 50 jobs in the area.

The Goodyear location will feature more than 50 dining room seats and a covered patio, a double drive-thru, along with state-of-the-art technology.

White Castle opened their first Valley location in Scottsdale in 2019.

Then last year, the chain opened a location in Tempe near I-10 and Warner Road.

Groundbreaking for the Goodyear location will take place "in the coming months."