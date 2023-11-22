Inside White Castle’s Tempe location: square sliders, AI drive-thru, and more

TEMPE, AZ — White Castle will officially open the doors to its second Arizona location this month! Here’s a sneak peek of the newest Valley location of the business known for its square sliders.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Tempe location has outdoor seating available.

“What's really exciting is, we have a new staff of 70 team members that are going to help us open this grand opening, but we're also opening with artificial intelligence. So, Julia is one of our new team members that will assist us with drive-thru ordering and accuracy,” said Orlondo Lopez, District Supervisor for White Castle, in an interview with ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “What's neat about our meat patties is they come with five holes. And the reason for that is because it allows us to not have to flip our hamburgers in it allows the steam to go through the grill,” explained Lopez.

The Tempe location will have outdoor seating, a drive-thru, and it’ll be open late at night too.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez “[We also have the] concept of the open kitchen. So, you get to see everything being prepared in front of you, and all the interaction that everybody uses to communicate and create moments that are special for you,” shared Lopez.

“We’re going to open on Tuesday, November 28. At 8 a.m., we will have a ribbon cutting, we will have some VIP guests and I'm sure we will have some loyal cravers that will probably camp out overnight to help us kick off our opening day and our hours will run from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.- seven days a week,” said Lopez.

The new location will be in Tempe near Interstate 10 and Warner Road [8735 S. Jewel S].

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez This new Arizona location will open on November 28.

WHITE CASTLE’S JULIA

“So, Julia is AI so when you come to drive thru, she automatically greets you and you interact with Julia like you would a normal team member. But what's really cool about her is she kind of makes sure that you complete the crave. So, she's going to ensure that you have fulfillment of every option that's available. If you have questions she will answer. She will also suggest additional menu items based off of what you're purchasing. And her order accuracy is pretty spot on,” explained Lopez.

Julia is available only through the drive-thru.

“If you come inside, you're going to get a friendly face, a person that's going to be there to help you and assist you, but also provide that memorable moment that we strive to give,” said Lopez.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A look at White Castle’s Julia.

