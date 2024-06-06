MCAO turns down case against employee who allegedly raped, impregnated patient at long-term care facility

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office turned down a case against an employee who allegedly raped and impregnated a patient at a long-term care facility.

During a press conference Wednesday, County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said that the case, submitted by the Goodyear Police Department in February, was reviewed and turned down by the office because there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Mitchell said there were "evidentiary issues" in the case.

Goodyear PD, in a statement released Thursday, said that the department conducted a "comprehensive investigation" before forwarding the case to MCAO. Charges submitted to MCAO included sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment.

The case involved an employee at Palm Valley Post Acute facility, who surrendered his certified nursing assistant certificate after the allegations were made against him.

ABC15 later found that the facility was cited for not immediately reporting the alleged abuse to the state.

Goodyear PD's full statement can be read below:

"The Goodyear Police Department learned of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office's decision to decline prosecution in the case involving Bobby Lee Williams.

We understand that such decisions are difficult for the community and the individuals involved. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families affected by this case. Our primary commitment remains to the thorough investigation of all reported crimes. In this case, we conducted a comprehensive investigation, collecting and analyzing all available evidence before forwarding the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. We respect the County Attorney's Office's expertise and judgment in determining the prosecutorial viability of this case.

The Goodyear Police Department remains steadfast in its dedication to serving and protecting the community. We encourage anyone who has experienced a crime to come forward, and we will continue to support victims and work diligently on all investigations."