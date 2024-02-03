Watch Now
Employee surrenders certification after allegedly impregnating long-term care patient, per documents

Complaints were received in November, according to state nursing board records
Posted at 9:48 PM, Feb 02, 2024
GOODYEAR, AZ — An employee has voluntarily surrendered his certification following allegations of impregnating a patient at a long-term healthcare facility, according to state records.

Documents from the Arizona State Board of Nursing say they had received complaints in November from the Arizona Department of Health Services and staff at the Palm Valley Post Acute facility alleging that the employee had sex with a patient living at the location.

The staff additionally allege he impregnated the patient, according to records.

According to state documents, the man surrendered his certified nursing assistant certificate.

ABC15 has reached out to the facility but has not yet received a response.

Goodyear police confirmed they are investigating the man, but did not provide details regarding what their investigation entails.

According to the nursing board's license verification website, the man's certified nursing assistant certification was officially surrendered on January 16.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

