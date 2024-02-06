Long-term care facility in Goodyear cited for not immediately reporting alleged abuse

GOODYEAR, AZ — State records claim there were multiple failures on the part of a long-term care facility where a former employee is accused of impregnating a patient.

The Arizona Department of Health Services issued multiple citations last year to Palm Valley Post Acute in Goodyear, saying the facility failed to immediately report allegations of sexual abuse to the state, failed to thoroughly investigate the allegations and failed to implement policies protecting a resident.

In the report, inspectors say the staffer was not suspended until November 13, weeks after the allegations were initially made. One facility official admitted to state inspectors that the facility “could have done a better job and could have dug deeper on the incident,” according to the report.

ADHS required Palm Valley to make several changes, including staff training.

ABC15 reported last week that an employee voluntarily surrendered his certification following allegations of impregnating a patient at a long-term healthcare facility, according to state records.

Documents from the Arizona State Board of Nursing say they had received complaints in November from the Arizona Department of Health Services and staff at the Palm Valley Post Acute facility alleging that the employee had sex with a patient living at the location.

The staff additionally allege he impregnated the patient, according to records.

Palm Valley officials issued a statement to ABC15 Monday in response to questions about the ADHS investigation.

They said their investigation began on September 28 and included an interview with the former patient. But at that time, the investigation didn’t uncover any evidence of inappropriate behavior between the patient and the nursing assistant, they said.

The statement goes on to state:

“The Dept. of Health Services investigated on Oct. 31 and found the claims unsubstantiated as well. The department returned weeks later for a second investigation, after the former patient filed a complaint with local law enforcement, and at that time the department issued four citations. It was at that time as well that the former employee was suspended, and then terminated.”

The statement says Palm Valley cannot provide more information about the former patient or investigation specifics because of privacy restrictions.

“We regret that the situation has occurred, as our patients’ care and wellbeing are always our top priority. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities as they complete their investigations,” the statement said.

ADHS said in a statement to ABC15 that it takes abuse allegations seriously.

“Despite the facility failing to respond to or appropriately report this situation in accordance with our statutes, our swift action in this investigation successfully ensured the alleged perpetrator was suspended and subsequently terminated to assure the safety of all other residents,” the statement said.

The facility could face financial penalties from federal regulators.

ADHS said they are working with the Goodyear Police Department and Adult Protective Services for further investigation.

Goodyear Police told ABC15 they are investigating the allegations and expect that investigation to last a couple more weeks.

