Where does the Alicia Navarro case stand more than a year later?

GLENDALE, AZ — ABC15 is following up on the investigation into the disappearance of Alicia Navarro. She was 14 years old when she disappeared from her Glendale home in 2019. Nearly four years later, she showed up thousands of miles away at the Havre, Montana, Police Department.

Investigators searched the apartment of Edmund Davis, the man Alicia was found living with. During the investigation, police said they found a phone with sexually explicit photos of other children. Now he's pleading guilty in that Montana case. Last week, the now 37-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of children.

His sentencing is not until mid-December. Montana prosecutors are expected to ask the court for a sentence of 100 years with 50 years suspended and a 25-year parole restriction.

"Everybody's got mixed feelings on the deal that Edmund took in Montana," said Private Investigator and President of the Anti-Predator Project Trent Steele.

Steele has worked on Alicia's case since 2020. He told ABC15 the now 20-year-old is living with family outside of Arizona.

"The family still wants to have some privacy," said Steele. "Which is why I'm handling this on their behalf, but they're happy."

ABC15 reached out to Glendale Police to get an update on the investigation.

"Our portion of the investigation is still active and open. So, we will not make further comments on our portion of the case. We won’t in order to not only preserve the investigation but out of respect for Alicia and her family," a spokesperson said responding via email.

Steele said he still speaks to Glendale Police a couple of times a month.

"We're still trying to piece some things together on our side of the equation, on what exactly went down in Arizona," said Steele.

But he said Alicia's story should provide hope to loved ones who are left waiting for answers.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they have not received any submittals for charges related to Davis.