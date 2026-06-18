WATCH: Glendale opens new city hall and seals time capsule addressed to the year 2060

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale opened its new city hall Thursday morning, celebrating the milestone by sealing a time capsule addressed to the year 2060, a moment the city framed as both a look back at its history and a foundation for its future.

The opening drew community members downtown for a ribbon cutting, with applause marking the occasion alongside reflections on how much the city has changed.

The new time capsule, sealed Thursday, joins artifacts that include a school board game, city coins, patches from the local police department, and work from award-winning music artists like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Watch the full story from ABC15 Glendale Reporter Kamilah Williams in the video player above