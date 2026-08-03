Three people shot in neighborhood near 91st and Glendale avenues, police say

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say three people were shot overnight in a Glendale neighborhood, and the suspect is on the run.

The shooting happened near 91st and Glendale avenues around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Glendale police officials say three adults were found at a home with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and has not been located, but the incident "sounds isolated."

No other details were immediately available.