Driver at large after hitting Phoenix police officer while fleeing traffic stop

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a driver who hit one of their officers fleeing a traffic stop in west Phoenix on Sunday.

Phoenix police say just before 7:45 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

During that traffic stop, police were detaining the passenger when the vehicle's driver put the car in drive and took off.

The driver hit and knocked down an officer while fleeing.

That officer received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver is still at large.

The incident remains under investigation.