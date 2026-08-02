Phoenix police searching for SUV after hit-and-run leaves woman critically injured

PHOENIX — A woman is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix early Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road after reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

According to investigators, an adult woman was crossing the road when she was hit by an SUV that left the scene.

Phoenix Fire provided lifesaving treatment before taking the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the only description of the vehicle is that it was an SUV. Detectives have completed their on-scene investigation, and the roadway has reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.