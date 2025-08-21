Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Glendale officials say peacocks are costing thousands of dollars, damaging property

ABC15 listens to the city about issues and those who want the birds to be protected
Earlier this month, the City of Glendale laid out how peacocks are costing the city thousands of dollars in clean-up and repairs. The flamboyant birds are growing in population and causing more damage as they defecate in public spaces and attack their own reflection by pecking at parked cars.
The city also says they've damaged residential solar panels and a city chiller to the tune of more than $50,000 in repairs.

ABC15 reached out to officials about plans to humanely relocate the birds, and we heard from a viewer who enjoys their presence and wants them to be protected.

