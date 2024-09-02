Dozens of peacocks run wild at Historic Sahuaro Ranch Park in Glendale

GLENDALE — Did you know peacocks run wild at a historic park in Glendale?

Sitting on 17 acres, Sahuaro Ranch Park is one of the Valley’s oldest ranches and it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s also home to dozens of peacocks running around the park.

"It’s a funny story, peacocks were brought here from the Chicago World's Fair by the wife of one of the folks that lived here,” said Manny Padia, Recreation Administrator for Glendale. “She was very enamored with the peacocks there, brought them here, and they've been here ever since. And so again, you'll see them all around the park campus. It's very unique to find peacocks just in the middle of the city.”

Known as the “Showplace of the Valley,” Sahuaro Ranch was built in the late 1800s and evolved from a working farm into a showcase of early ranching life in Arizona.

Zack Perry

The park features historic buildings, beautiful palm trees, a rose garden, a barnyard, and orchards. You can enjoy guided tours and exhibits that will teach you all about the history of early settlement in the Valley.

When you do visit, make sure to bring a blanket or chair for a picnic under the palms.

Zack Perry

The city of Glendale also asks you not to feed the peacocks.

The park is located at 9802 59th Ave, Glendale. Click here to learn more about the history of Sahuaro Ranch Park.