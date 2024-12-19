WATCH: Family of construction worker who died at VAI Resort site speaks to ABC15

GLENDALE, AZ — The family of Tyrone Wilson spoke with ABC15 after the 22-year-old died while working on the VAI Resort construction project in Glendale.

Police told ABC15 Wilson passed away after falling six stories on Monday. His mom and sister said Wilson was following in his dad's footsteps working in construction.

Wilson's work helped make ends meet for his family. Now his mom, Latoya Cheney, said they are left planning her son's funeral just days before Christmas.

The state’s worker safety agency, ADOSH, has confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Wilson's family created an online fundraiserto help with expenses.

Hear from Wilson's family in the player above.