PD: Case against Jesse Wilson's mother will not move forward, citing lack of evidence

BUCKEYE, AZ — The criminal case against Jesse Wilson's mother will not move forward due to lack of evidence, announced the Buckeye Police Department.

In December 2022, Crystal Wilson, the adoptive mother of Jesse, was arrested in Georgia after a years-long investigation into the disappearance and death of the 10-year-old boy.

Crystal Wilson was extradited to Maricopa County from Georgia in March of 2023 to face charges of abandoning and concealing a body.

The Buckeye Police Department released the following statement regarding its decision:

“We are disappointed the criminal case against Crystal Wilson will not be moving forward at this time. While Buckeye police worked closely with prosecutors to secure a grand jury indictment and make an arrest, it has been determined the evidence would not be enough to secure a conviction. We thank the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for their assistance.

To be clear, this is an active homicide investigation, and this department will not give up on Jesse.

The Buckeye Police Department understands its role and responsibility is to bring a successful outcome for a child who deserves justice. I have personally spoken with Jesse’s biological grandmother, and as a department, we share in the heartache she is feeling. Please keep Jesse and his loved ones in your thoughts.

This is a very complicated case, and we knew there would be challenges. The bottom line is Crystal Wilson is the only person who knows what happened to Jesse. Fortunately, the recent court action allows the Buckeye Police Department to present the case again when more information is developed.

Our commitment to Jesse remains strong as we continue to investigate.”

In July of 2016, Crystal Wilson told police that Jesse Wilson had run away from their home after she had put him to bed for the night.

Authorities searched for Jesse for months with no luck finding the boy.

It wasn't until March 8, 2018 that Jesse's skeletal remains were found on the side of the road near Broadway and Oglesby. How Jesse died could not be determined.

Crystal Wilson had disappeared about a month after Jesse went missing, and had not been seen up to when the boy's remains were found.

A new investigator was assigned to the case in November of 2020, and on December 9 of 2022, a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Wilson.

Buckeye police say they continue to believe that Crystal Wilson is the only person who knows what happened to Jesse and will continue to search for any new evidence that would lead to a conviction.