Buckeye resident pleading for HVAC company to fix issue with AC unit

BUCKEYE, AZ — A Buckeye resident is left up in arms over his air conditioning system, which he says runs all day long without cooling down the home.

Now, he is blaming the company that installed it, saying they are not taking his complaints seriously.

Dominic Wiederin and his mom have lived in their Buckeye home for almost four years.

“I bought this as a fixer-upper, and one of the first things I invested in was a brand-new AC unit. I paid [in] full from Crispy Air… they were recommended from my home warranty,” said Wiederin.

Despite the brand-new AC unit, things did not seem to be working right, according to Wiederin.

“It always ran, and it never stopped running. We had called numerous times to tell them that in the summer, it’s always hot here… it’s over 85 degrees, it’s always been like that through the summer in this house, and we try to have it cooler and it won’t.. it won’t do it,” said Wiederin.

Wiederin says he has done everything he can on his own: repairing the back of his house for better insulation and installing better-sealed windows.

Still, it is hot inside. He and his mom have resorted to using fans to cool things down, all while their costs keep rising.

“Now my bills are over 800, 700 bucks a month. I paid in full $9,000 for this unit, and I pay almost that every year in APS bills just to keep an 85-degree house that I don’t want at that temp to keep cooler, it doesn’t do it,” said Wiederin.

Wiederin says his mom also just had emergency brain surgery. The heat is not good for her recovery, he says.

ABC15 reached out to Crispy Air and Heating, which is based in Mesa. They confirmed that they installed Wiederin’s AC unit two years ago, but directed us to a manager who was not available on Sunday.

Wiederin believes the installation was bad, and he wants it fixed quickly, especially for his mom.

“They’re not being real with you, they don’t want to come out here and do the work and fix it. And that’s what it is, I feel like that they don’t want to come out here because they got paid in full so they’re trying to wash their hands of it,” said Wiederin.

ABC15 will follow up with Crispy Air and Heating and will post a statement should the company provide one.