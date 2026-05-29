Two-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from inflatable pool in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ — A two-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from an inflatable pool in Avondale on Friday afternoon.

Officials say it happened near Avondale Boulevard and Buckeye Road just after 3:30 p.m.

Avondale police say that when officers arrived, the child had been removed from the water.

Crews began lifesaving measures until fire crews arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital. It is unclear how the child entered the inflatable pool.

The investigation remains ongoing.