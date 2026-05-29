WATCH: How Mesa's LEGO convention showcases art, play and STEM education for all

MESA, AZ — At the LEGO Brick Convention in Mesa this weekend, local LEGO artists from across the Valley are showcasing jaw-dropping creations built entirely from bricks. But behind the colorful displays is a bigger mission: using creativity to introduce kids to the world of STEM learning while raising money for children in need.

Many of the artists are part of the growing community of Adult Fans of LEGO, known as AFOLs, whose passion for design, engineering, and storytelling has turned childhood hobbies into incredible works of art.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Their displays, including giant moving LEGO cities and detailed mechanical builds, are designed to ignite curiosity in young minds and show kids how imagination can become innovation. They can sometimes take months or even years to complete.

The convention also supports Creations for Charity, a nonprofit that provides LEGO sets to underprivileged children around the world during the holidays, meaning every ticket helps put creativity and opportunity into the hands of more kids.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom shows how local artists create stunning displays and how they are opening the door to STEM education through play.

You can get tickets to the convention, being held at the Mesa Convention Center on May 30-31, here.