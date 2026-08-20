WATCH: ASU seniors and retirees connect as generations collide on campus

TEMPE, AZ — As ASU students return to campus, three senior-year Sun Devils were welcomed back by counterparts decades their senior.
Residents of Mirabella at ASU, a university-based retirement community on campus, have the opportunity to attend athletic events, the theater and the same classes as any other student.
WATCH in the video player above as retirees share conversation, life lessons and advice with ASU seniors.
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: