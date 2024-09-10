Watch Now
Verizon’s East Valley facility prepares for natural disasters

Verizon's Arizona hub supports disaster response with mobile cellular and satellite units
TEMPE, AZ — When natural disasters strike, a Verizon facility in the Valley is ready to help.

Verizon calls its facility in Tempe the 'nerve center' of the cellular system in the Southwest, with texts, phone calls, and data sessions processed there.

The facility is also home to the 'Barnyard,' which stores temporary cellular sites like their Cell On Wheels, or 'COW,' and a 'Satellite Picocell On A Trailer,' which essentially creates a Wi-Fi bubble.

This year, Verizon's temporary cellular sites have been deployed to wildfires in Arizona and New Mexico and have also been sent to Hawaii and Florida in the past.

David Nelson, the Senior Director of Operations for Verizon, told ABC15 that they can take them out, set them up, and hook them up in less than 24 hours.

"This is very critical, especially for public safety in the event of a natural disaster," Nelson stated.

ABC15 was told that Verizon is already deploying resources to the Gulf Coast in preparation for Tropical Storm Francine.

