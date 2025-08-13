Surprise man arrested, accused of impersonating an FBI agent during a traffic stop

PEORIA, AZ — A Surprise man has been arrested, accused of impersonating an FBI agent and pulling another driver over in Peoria in April.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they received a tip about someone in a black Ford truck pulling over another driver on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway on April 10.

The tipster told DPS they were driving home that day when the truck cut them off in traffic, nearly causing an accident. The truck was reportedly tailing another pickup that was speeding on the freeway, according to court paperwork.

They also provided DPS with video footage of the suspect and the victim's vehicles pulled over on the side of the freeway, with red and blue flashing lights visible on the suspect's truck.

After DPS was able to identify and interview the victim driver, they learned the suspect identified himself as an FBI agent during their interaction.

Last week, after a lengthy investigation, they arrested 53-year-old Roderick Gaines at his home in Surprise.

During the arrest, they found a jacket and a hat in the suspect's vehicle. Both articles of clothing had the letters FBI on them.

Arizona Department of Public Safety

They also found that the red and blue lights were still installed and functioned in the truck.

Gaines now faces charges of impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have more information or who had contact with the suspect to call 877-4AZ-TIPS or to submit a tip online by clicking here.