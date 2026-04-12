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Tree trimmer dies after incident on Tempe property

Tempe fire officials called the incident an 'unfortunate' situation, citing the dangerous nature of the job
A tree trimmer reportedly became trapped in tree debris while on the job Sunday morning. He did not survive, according to Tempe Fire and Medical officials.
Tempe Fire officials provide update on tree trimmer killed on the job
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TEMPE, AZ — A tree trimmer was killed in an incident on a property in Tempe on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a residential neighborhood near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a tree trimmer stuck in a tree.

Tempe Fire and Medical officials at the scene said a tree trimmer reportedly became trapped in a "skirt" of overgrown tree material and did not survive.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available, but fire officials noted that this type of incident does happen on occasion and is an "unfortunate" risk of the dangerous job.

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