Tempe strip mall demolition underway in preparation for affordable housing development

TEMPE, AZ — Demolition is underway in Tempe as crews prepare to bring hundreds of affordable apartments and a grocery store to the area.

Dorsey Station will occupy several acres at 1320 E. Apache Blvd. and 1412 S. Dorsey Lane, replacing the Pollack Apache Center.

City of Tempe Pollack Apache Center, home of a former Food City in Tempe.

Tempe City Council unanimously passed an ordinance for the development overlay for the project — a 400-unit development that is 90% affordable — last year.

It’s the city’s latest effort to bring affordable housing and healthy food back to the transit corridor, which is located along the light rail route.