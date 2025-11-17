Tempe approves 400-unit affordable housing project along light rail corridor

A Tempe neighborhood along the light rail is about to get hundreds of affordable apartments and a grocery store in an area that’s become a food desert.

Tempe City Council held a final hearing on Nov. 13 to discuss Dorsey Station — a 400-unit development that is 90% affordable — and it unanimously passed an ordinance for a planned area development overlay for the project.

It’s the city’s latest effort to bring affordable housing and healthy food back to the transit corridor.

Dorsey Station will take up several acres at 1320 E. Apache Blvd. and 1412 S. Dorsey Lane, which will replace Pollack Apache Center.

