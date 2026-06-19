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Tempe residents call for transparency over pricey Mill Avenue sign amid budget shortfall

As part of Tempe's $40 million downtown refresh project, the city spent $2 million on a large metal "Mill Ave" sign hanging over the iconic roadway. The price tag has spurred questions, complaints, and calls for transparency on social media.
Tempe residents call for transparency over pricey Mill Avenue sign amid budget shortfall
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TEMPE, AZ — As part of Tempe's $40 million downtown refresh project, the city spent $2 million on a large metal "Mill Ave" sign hanging over the iconic roadway.

The price tag has spurred questions, complaints, and calls for transparency on social media.

This all comes amid a budget shortfall and the city asking voters this fall to approve a sales tax to bring in $50 million a year.

Your Tempe reporter, Zander Adams, is listening to your concerns and talking with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods about the project. Watch the full story in the video player above.

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