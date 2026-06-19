Tempe residents call for transparency over pricey Mill Avenue sign amid budget shortfall

TEMPE, AZ — As part of Tempe's $40 million downtown refresh project, the city spent $2 million on a large metal "Mill Ave" sign hanging over the iconic roadway.

The price tag has spurred questions, complaints, and calls for transparency on social media.

This all comes amid a budget shortfall and the city asking voters this fall to approve a sales tax to bring in $50 million a year.

Your Tempe reporter, Zander Adams, is listening to your concerns and talking with Tempe Mayor Corey Woods about the project. Watch the full story in the video player above.