Tempe PD looking for suspect putting child porn up along canal

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police tell ABC15 they are actively looking to identify a suspect in connection to a spree of child pornography stickers that have been placed along the Western Canal in Tempe.

According to police, “there was a spree of stickers being posted which then stopped for a period of time before starting again.”

Police say they were made aware of the stickers by a citizen who notified police and told ABC15, “aggressive proactive measures are being taken to identify the suspect, because of these measures we cannot comment further.”

Tempe PD did not provide any description of what was portrayed in the images aside from calling them child pornography.

In 2020, a man dubbed “Penis Man” was arrested for spray painting his moniker around the city. And in 2017, Tempe police investigated a spree of child porn showing up in residents’ mailboxes.

