Tempe PD investigating deadly shooting on Mill Avenue on Saturday

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in the popular downtown Mill Ave. area.

At around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of 5th Street and Mill Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 22-year-old Jacob Jaime.

A second man was also injured and received non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Tempe officials say the shooting happened in the early morning hours after downtown businesses and bars were closed.

Detectives are working to identify those involved in the shooting.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department.