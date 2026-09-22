Tempe parks unveil renovated playgrounds blending community, art and accessibility

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe is celebrating the grand reopenings of two renovated parks this week, showcasing new playgrounds, shade structures, and improved accessibility as part of the city's five-year cycle investing roughly $60 million in parks.

At Kiwanis Park, Tempe-based sculptor Bobby Zokaites built "Intersection Rock": a climbable installation drawing from the Valley's desert landscape.

"Particularly, the geography of Papago [Park] is what the original drawings for this came out of," Zokaites said.

The play surface also draws inspiration from surrounding geography.

"The play surface is all from the Salt River," Zokaites said. "The idea is that each play piece throughout the playground is on its own little island."

Local muralist Kyllan Maney designed the rubber surfacing at Daley Park, drawing inspiration from flowers--a favorite since her childhood.

The design invites visitors to move through the space in a playful way.

"So you can go through the park and hop flower to flower, and that will take you from each [piece of] playground equipment," Maney said.

Tempe Parks Capital Improvements Coordinator Cara Kamienski said the renovations reflect the health of the community.

"It really reflects how well your city is thriving when you have community spaces that you can be proud of," Kamienski said.

For the Sultana family, visiting from Alaska, the investment was evident.

"I think that's awesome: encourage the kids to have fun and give them a nice, safe, clean place to do it," Emanuel Sultana said, holding his young daughter.

The project carries personal meaning for Maney that now extends to a new generation.

"I just think that they're symbols of hope and joy and growth and happiness," Maney grinned. "Just things to always promote in life."

The grand reopening at Daley Park runs from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, with the celebration at Kiwanis Park happening the same time on Wednesday. Both events are free and feature live music, food trucks, and art activities.

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