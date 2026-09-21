Two global health firms plan layoffs in metro Phoenix

Two global health firms that have previously outlined big growth plans in metro Phoenix have notified state officials that they intend to lay off more than 150 people combined in Scottsdale and Tempe.

West Pharmaceutical Services AZ Inc. notified the Arizona Department of Economic Security that it will cease operations on a product line at its Scottsdale operations center as a result of its previously announced sale to Abbvie Inc. for $112.5 million, creating a loss of 98 jobs.

Also issuing a WARN letter was New Jersey-based Becton, Dickinson and Co., which is permanently moving BD's peripheral intervention manufacturing operations from its current location at 1625 W. Third St. in Tempe to other facilities, creating a loss of 57 positions.

The first of these separations already occurred in January, with more to come in November and February 2027, which is when the entire manufacturing operations no longer will operate at that site, according to the WARN letter.

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