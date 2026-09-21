Pinal County blocks path for 500-megawatt energy project near Maricopa

The path forward for a planned 500-megawatt battery energy storage system and natural gas power plant near the city of Maricopa was temporarily blocked by the Pinal County Planning & Zoning Commission on Thursday.

The commission ultimately voted to continue until a later date a series of items requested by Horseshoe BESS LLC, a subsidiary of Epic Star Energy Inc., that would have paved the way for the energy projects to proceed.

But the developer narrowly avoided having the plan rejected outright, as a motion to deny a key amendment failed after a 5-4 vote.

The proposed site sits 10 miles southwest of the city of Maricopa, in an unincorporated area known as Hidden Valley. The land is owned by Desert Leasing LLC. The site would include a battery energy storage system, natural gas plant, an evaporation pond for wastewater generated at the site, and infrastructure to facilitate connection to the electrical grid.

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