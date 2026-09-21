Wickenburg cancer survivor writes book to inspire and help others through their own health journeys

WICKENBURG — A Wickenburg man has bravely faced Stage IV colon cancer for the past 15 years - and is advocating for others battling life-threatening diseases and showing them that there is always hope.

Recently, ABC15 spoke with Lenny Ross, who opened up about his inspirational cancer journey. 15 years ago, Lenny was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer, which quickly progressed into Stage IV and spread to other parts of his body.

But instead of being paralyzed by fear, Lenny got motivated. He came up with a plan, did his research, and with the love and support of his devoted wife and other family members, Lenny is doing very well today. He also went through several surgeries, clinical trials, and fifteen years of chemotherapy; Lenny admits the treatments haven't always been easy, which is why he was inspired to write a book to help others who may find themselves in the same situation.

The book is titled, "Beating the Odds: 15 Years Surviving Thriving with Stage IV Colon Cancer Managing Chemotherapy."

"I kind of wished someone had written it for me 15 years ago," explains Lenny. "Because it would have saved me lots of things that I could have learned from someone else...Don't give up. Continue fighting. Have a good partner to work with but also create a plan on how you're going to get the best treatment."

To purchase Lenny's book on Amazon, click here: