Train incident being investigated in Tempe neighborhood

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe neighborhood was evacuated as a precaution after an incident involving a train on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the train tracks near College Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of a derailment.

Tempe Police Department officials say the train “appears to have collided with itself," causing a container to fall off its wheels. No derailment was found to have occurred.

The nearby Daley Park neighborhood was evacuated as a precaution, but Tempe Fire officials have since determined there was no need for evacuations because no hazardous materials were involved.

There is no hazard to the public at this time, according to police, and no injuries were reported.

Drivers should avoid a portion of College Avenue because the train is blocking the roadway while crews work to make repairs.

It's unknown what caused the incident to occur.