Tempe blood drive hoping to reach goals as donations drop in Valley

TEMPE, AZ — A blood drive in Tempe is pushing to make ends meet for Valley hospitals.

Vitalant hosted a collection at the city’s Center for the Arts on Sunday as the need for blood in the region remains high. The blood donation group says they only had a fraction of the number of appointments they could take in.

“I just look away every time, and then I’m fine,” said Peter Torzala, a donor who has hated needles. “It’s probably my hundredth time. I’m not sure, it’s pretty close to 100.”

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

That evidently has not stopped him from donating his blood, especially since his wife and sister-in-law depend on it. Both have blood diseases requiring consistent transfusions. Mary Jo Fasani was born with a genetic disorder that causes her red blood cells to die very quickly, leaving her in a chronic state of anemia.

“Since I’ve been like five years old, I’ve been needing blood transfusions throughout my life to keep me alive so my organs don’t shut down,” said Fasani.

Fasani has relied on the kindness of others to give her life every month. But right now, blood donations have slowed in the Valley. The blood drive in Tempe has hit a new low with only around 200 of the 550 appointments filled. The greatest need is for Type O blood.

“We’re 50% below required levels, which means we just have a 48-hour supply of Type O+ and O-,” said Sue Thew, the communications manager for Vitalant Blood Donation Arizona.

“When I hear that the blood supply is low, I kind of get a little scared and I worry if I’m able to find blood because I’m O- blood,” said Fasani.

Vitalant puts on blood drives for 62 hospitals in Arizona, including all the hospitals in the Valley. The benefits are priceless for Kevin Winegar, who has had 15 blood transfusions.

“With me going through chemo, I realized how important it is to start off early. Like even when you’re a freshman, right as you turn 16, you should start donating,” said Winegar, who has been in remission from leukemia.

Fasani has been married for 30 years with two kids now. She says she would hug all her donors if she could.

“Every day is a blessing and it is because of strangers,” said Fasani.

You can make a difference by donating blood. Vitalant has locations around the Valley where you can help. To learn more, click here.