String of deadly crashes on SR 260 near Payson brings summer travel safety concerns

PAYSON, AZ — Four fatal crashes in just two weeks on State Route 260 east of Payson have residents and officials calling for increased safety measures and driver awareness.

"We're killing people up here. Regularly," said Stephen Otto, mayor of Payson.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed an "unusually high" number of crashes in this rural part of the state, with many being head-on collisions because of driver error.

Jim and Laura Flake

One recent tragedy involved a family of four who were spending Father's Day at the lake. They were hit on SR 260; the mother and one of their young daughters died in the crash. A GoFundMe has been created for the surviving husband and daughter.

"This red-headed girl here, she's Zen. She gave the best hugs. She would hold you really tight. And we lost her too early," said Alyssa Marshall from Payson at a recent public meeting.

Others who live in Payson say the weekend traffic in town is frustrating, and point to impatient drivers as a major factor in these crashes.

"We have a lot of RVs, and campers. People get tired of them going slower. It doesn't mean they're not going the speed limit, and they go around them to get where they're going faster," said Lance Marble.

In response to the recent fatalities, DPS is increasing staffing in the area to monitor traffic and enforce safety regulations.

The two-lane road, which lacks shoulders and pull-outs, is a popular route for summer travelers heading to recreation areas in Arizona's high country.

Mayor Otto urges travelers to exercise caution when driving through the area.

"Keep your cell phones in the pockets, don't talk and drive, the scenery is spectacular to look at, but it's deadly if you're not aware of your surroundings," Otto said.

While the Arizona Department of Transportation board has approved a construction project to widen SR 260, work likely won't begin until Spring of 2026.