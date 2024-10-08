Suspect killed in Tempe police shooting linked to other 'racially motivated' incidents

TEMPE, AZ — A suspect who was killed during a Tempe police shooting earlier this month has been linked to additional incidents that are believed to be racially motivated.

On Tuesday, Tempe Police Department officials announced they linked 27-year-old Jason Fox, a white man, to two crimes that happened at Tempe Beach Park. Officials say they believe Fox was targeting individuals who identified as Black or African American.

Fox was shot and killed on October 1 during a traffic stop near College Avenue and Curry Road. In that incident, a Tempe police officer was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital. He has since been released.

Just before midnight on September 30, the day before the police shooting, Fox confronted two people near the Mill Avenue Bridge. Police say he shouted racial slurs at the couple, and pulled out a handgun, before taking off.

Less than 20 minutes later, on October 1, the second incident occurred. Police say Fox confronted a group of people at Tempe Beach Park and again made racial slurs. He then allegedly took out a handgun and shot a man in the face, before running into a nearby apartment complex. That man's condition is unknown.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) investigated the crimes and established probable cause which identified Fox as a suspect, according to Tempe PD officials.

At around 9 p.m. on October 1, authorities were attempting to take Fox into custody for both aggravated assaults. It was during this time that Fox shot a Tempe police detective. Officers fired back, killing Fox at the scene.

Anyone who believes they have additional information is encouraged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311. Callers may remain anonymous.