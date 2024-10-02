Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Shooting involving Tempe police near College Avenue and Curry Road

Tempe police are involved in a shooting Tuesday night near College Avenue and Curry Road.
Tempe PD shooting College and Curry
Tempe police
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Tempe police officers that happened Tuesday night.

It happened near College Avenue and Curry Road.

Officials say a suspect is in custody. It's unclear if there are any injuries.

No other details have been provided.

ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story when they become available.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen