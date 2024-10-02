Shooting involving Tempe police near College Avenue and Curry Road

TEMPE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Tempe police officers that happened Tuesday night.
It happened near College Avenue and Curry Road.
Officials say a suspect is in custody. It's unclear if there are any injuries.
No other details have been provided.
ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story when they become available.
Tempe Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting near College and Curry. The suspect is in custody and PIO is in route.— Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) October 2, 2024