Illness prevents ASU coach Molly Miller from traveling with team to NCAA Tournament

Arizona State women's basketball coach Molly Miller did not travel to Iowa with her team for its NCAA Tournament game due to an illness.

School officials said on Wednesday they are hopeful Miller will be able to rejoin the Sun Devils in time for their First Four game against Virginia on Thursday in Iowa City.

Associate head coach Stephanie Norman, who coached 18 years at Louisville, will handle most of the onsite preparations while Miller is out.

Arizona State is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, Miller's first season. She led Grand Canyon to its first NCAA Tournament in 2025 before moving across town to Arizona State.