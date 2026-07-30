Former Tempe Mayor Harry Mitchell has died at age 86, family announces

TEMPE, AZ — Former Tempe Mayor Harry Mitchell has died; he was 86, his family announced on social media Wednesday.

His son, Mark Mitchell, wrote in a Facebook post that "While we are grieving, we are filled with immense gratitude for the immeasurable joy our Dad brought into this world. He taught us how to live fully, love fiercely, and serve faithfully."

Mitchell was Mayor from July 1978 to July 1994.

Arizona State Secretary Adrian Fontes shared the following statement, read below:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Arizona Congressman Harry Mitchell. His life was marked by dedicated service and a genuine commitment to the people of Arizona and communities he served.

Congressman Mitchell’s contributions and legacy will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him, learning from, and working alongside him. During this difficult time, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss.

Our thoughts are with those whose lives he touched. May he rest in peace.”

No other details have been released at this time.