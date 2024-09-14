Fifth person dies after mobile home fire in Tempe in late August

TEMPE, AZ — A fifth person has died after a mobile home fire near Kyrene and Baseline roads in Tempe in late August.

Family confirmed to ABC15 Saturday that 22-year-old Valerie Magana-Gonzalez died Friday night.

Magana-Gonzalez had two young daughters who also died in the fire, along with her boyfriend and her boyfriend's mother.

The fire broke out late in the day on August 25. Two people, later identified as 51-year-old Monica Ruiz and 3-year-old Ariareli Ruiz, were found dead in the mobile home.

Magana-Gonzalez, along with 25-year-old Enrique Ruiz, Jr., and 18-month-old Ellany Ruiz were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Enrique Ruiz and Ellany Ruiz later died at the hospital, while Magana-Gonzalez fought for her life until Friday night when she succumbed to her injuries.

Erya Ruiz, one of Monica's daughters, previously told ABC15 the family also lost their father in January.

"None of them deserved it...it just doesn’t make sense," said Eyra.

Memorial services for the victims will be held next week.

There is a Zelle account set up to help the family under the email address synthia0815@gmail.com.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.